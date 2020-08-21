Disqualified driver jailed for driving to court date

Kelly Maric will serve actual jail time after being busted for the fourth time driving while disqualified by a court order.

Kelly Maric will serve actual jail time after being busted for the fourth time driving while disqualified by a court order.

A Logan woman was busted by police driving herself to her court date at Beenleigh to face a charge of disqualified driving.

Edens Landing mother-of-seven Kelly Irene Maric, 43, will spend at least two months behind bars after being handed a nine-month sentence with parole eligibility once she has served two of them.

Logan dad in court after daughters miss 500+ school days

Six Logan residents who lived secret lives of crime

Disabled teen 'slammed to ground by bra strap'

Beenleigh Magistrates Court heard Maric was detected driving on Castile Cres, Edens Landing, on the morning of February 4 this year, before being pulled over on Logan River Rd.

Maric was found to be driving a Holden Commodore which belonged to a friend who was in the passenger seat.

Edens Landing woman Kelly Irene Maric, 43. Picture: Alex Treacy

Defence lawyer Troy Smith told the court his client had specifically organised a lift to court with the passenger, but her friend ran late and when she arrived she had a migraine.

In total, Maric has previously been convicted of three (now four) counts of disqualified driving and two each of drink driving and driving without an interlock.

At her court date on February 4, the one she was busted driving to, Maric received a suspended three-month sentence for driving disqualified on October 24 last year.

Prior to that, she was sentenced to six months' jail for disqualified driving on July 6, 2018, at the same time she received her sentence in the District Court for serious drug charges.

Maric was on parole from the District Court at the time of committing this latest offence.

Defence lawyer Troy Smith submitted a bundle of at least seven character references on his client's behalf, but they appeared to have the opposite affect to what he intended, after Magistrate Louise Shephard questioned some of their veracity.

"I've got a letter purporting to be by a 13-year-old child but it's not written in language I would expect that child to be able to write," she said.

"I've got a number of letters from children, 13 and 15, basically begging the court to show mercy, I query the appropriateness of that."

Mr Smith noted his client had completed the Queensland Traffic Offenders Program, began seeing a psychologist and no longer has a vehicle.

However, it was not enough to see her walk from the court via the front steps after she pleaded guilty to the single charge of disqualified driving.

In addition to the nine-month head sentence, Maric was also disqualified from driving for two years. A conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Disqualified driver jailed for driving to court date