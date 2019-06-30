Driving with your mobile? Here's how you'll get caught

QUEENSLAND drivers caught using their mobile phones could be stung $1000 and have their licence suspended as part of a state government crackdown.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey is proposing a two-strike system to combat distracted drivers, after a spate of fatal road crashes sparked a review of driving penalties.

"People are literally killing themselves and killing others because they can't keep their hands off their phone," he says.

"Families and the wider community forever pay the price for that decision to check social media or read a text."

In 2017 alone, 38 people were killed, and 1224 people hospitalised by distracted drivers on Queensland's roads.

Mr Bailey says more than doubling the current fine for distracted driving - from $400 to $1000 - as well as introducing licence suspensions for second offences, would echo the harsher penalties put in place to prevent drink driving.

"We've seen a major cultural shift in our attitude to drunk driving and we need to have that conversation now about our obsession with screen time while driving," he says.

The state's peak motoring lobby is advocating for a heavier police presence and education and awareness campaigns.

RACQ spokesperson Paul Turner said drastic measures were needed, but simply increasing fines wouldn't work.

"We need more highly visible police on our roads and the abilities for cameras to catch offenders at intersections and in traffic because, as drivers, we need to believe there is a high likelihood of being caught to change behaviour," he said.

"We also need a strategic education and awareness campaign to change the way we think about distraction."

Queensland opposition leader Deb Frecklington says there's merit in stronger penalties to change behaviour, but is suspicious of a government cash grab.

"The devil is always in the detail...I want to see the government roll this money back into road safety initiatives," she said.

South Australia currently has the highest fine for using a mobile phone while driving at $534, followed by Victoria at $484 and the ACT at $470.

Around 70 road safety experts will gather in Brisbane from Monday for a three-day Driver Distraction National Summit.