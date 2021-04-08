Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

AGAR; BALFOUR, S; BALFOUR, S A; CROSSWHITE; DUTTON; ERTEL; GREGORY; HARTLEY; HO; LAWTON; LEWINGTON; LOU LAN TING; MANNING; MOHAMMED; NSENGIYUMVA; ROOPE; ROSS; SKELLY; TILLACK; WALTERS; BULL; WERNERSON | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BLATCH, Kerri Irene; WOOD, Ian Wood; HARDACRE, Caleb Thomas; CARPENTER; Aaron Mark | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HINKLEY; HUDSON; CAMERON; KHAN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DELACRUZ, Mary Maria; INGLIS, Michaela Susan | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BOND; SCHOFIELD; DUMBLE; RATTAI | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 30 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

STEVENS, Kaiwaynne | Judge Reid | Court 37 Floor 9 | 8:30 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

STEVENS, Lachlan Kai | Judge Burnett | Court 25 Floor 7 | 11:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

