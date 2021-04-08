Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 8
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 8
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
8th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

AGAR; BALFOUR, S; BALFOUR, S A; CROSSWHITE; DUTTON; ERTEL; GREGORY; HARTLEY; HO; LAWTON; LEWINGTON; LOU LAN TING; MANNING; MOHAMMED; NSENGIYUMVA; ROOPE; ROSS; SKELLY; TILLACK; WALTERS; BULL; WERNERSON | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BLATCH, Kerri Irene; WOOD, Ian Wood; HARDACRE, Caleb Thomas; CARPENTER; Aaron Mark | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HINKLEY; HUDSON; CAMERON; KHAN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DELACRUZ, Mary Maria; INGLIS, Michaela Susan | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BOND; SCHOFIELD; DUMBLE; RATTAI | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 30 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

STEVENS, Kaiwaynne | Judge Reid | Court 37 Floor 9 | 8:30 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

STEVENS, Lachlan Kai | Judge Burnett | Court 25 Floor 7 | 11:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 8

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ railway worker’s PTSD after witnessing horrific scenes

        Premium Content CQ railway worker’s PTSD after witnessing horrific scenes

        News **DISTRESSING CONTENT** He has filed a personal injury lawsuit against Aurizon for more than $4 million.

        Billlionaire family warning: ‘Pay penalty rates we’re broke’

        Premium Content Billlionaire family warning: ‘Pay penalty rates we’re broke’

        Employment Hamilton Island in underpayment claims amid workers’ penalty rates battle

        Teachers behaving badly: Spike in misconduct during pandemic

        Premium Content Teachers behaving badly: Spike in misconduct during pandemic

        Education Spike in serious misconduct claims against teachers during pandemic

        Mining giant calls on feds to boost regional investment

        Premium Content Mining giant calls on feds to boost regional investment

        Business The company has made an unexpected stand-alone submission to Treasurer Josh...