District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 15
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
15th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

GRIFFITH, Roger William | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BUCHAN; BURRELL; D'ARCY; HARROLD; HAWKINS; HUTSON; ISON; JACKSON-KNAGGS; LE; NGATUVAI; NYUNT; OCONNOR; PATON; PHILLIPS; STEWART; TRETHEWEY; WILLIAMS; HAYWARD | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ALEGRIA; CHOL; COON; FAALAVAAU FALEAUPU; TWADDLE; TAMAN-ADNUM | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BUDAK, Beau Dean; MANN, Emma Jayne | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

LAWTON, Leonard Paul | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DOOLAN, Shawn Phillip | Judge McGinness | Court 24 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DICKER, Christopher | Judge McGinness | Court 24 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

PANAGARIS, Dimitrious | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SINGH, Jaideep | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 1:30 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MINCZANOWSKI, Mark Paul | Judge Rinaudo | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CHANDLER, Brian Charles | Judge Morzone QC | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

FRY, Michael Geordie; MULQUEEN, Matthew Scott; HOANG, Shania Lynn; SPOONER, Tiwai Tamahau | Judge Burnett | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

EBRAHIMI, Ali; TAYLOR, Suellen Jan | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

ASHLIN, Damien William | Judge Rosengren | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:45 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HICKEY, Simon John | Judge Fantin | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HUNTER, Manny | Judge Jarro | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 15

court court list

