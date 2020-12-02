Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 2
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
2nd Dec 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

PRASAD, Jai Zamah | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

STUBBS, Colinda Leonora | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ALGIE; AMETE-AFAMASAGA; BABOS; BELL; BLAKE; COUCHY; ELAYOUBY; HAYWARD; HINDOM; HOLLIS; JONES; KENICHI; KUHN; LABROOY; LEIS; NUR ABDI; PONTING; SALTNER; SILVIA; SYMONS; THORNTON; VORSTER; WELLER | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BAIRD; BAKER; INGLIS; BARNES; CRAWFORD; DU; EVANS; SOUTHERN; GALLAGHER; STEVENS; TOMASELLO | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

HUNI, Semisi | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

DAVIES, Benjamin Leyland | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

FRANCIS, Trent Robert | Judge Rackemann | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

PORTER, Jeffrey James | Judge Rackemann | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

O'DEMPSEY; MCVEIGH | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ABBOTT, Michael | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BUNDABERG CIRCUIT | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 7 Floor 4 | 9:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

BOND, Djorna Karl Owen; CHAPMAN, Joseph Wayne; HORSBURGH; Mervyn Henry; ORD, Justin Clayton; ORD, Whitney Joyce | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 7 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

CHALMERS, Alicia Joy Monique; CHALMERS, Mark Arthur | Judge Burnett | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CHARLEVILLE MATTER | Judge Muir | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:15 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CHARLEVILLE MATTER | Judge Muir | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:15 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SIRETT, Aidan James | Judge Muir | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BRYANT, Karl Alexander | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

COLLIER, John Wayne Nathan | Judge Jarro | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SINGH | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 16 Floor 6 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

