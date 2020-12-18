Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
18th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

SOUTHPORT MATTER | Chief Judge | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

WEBB, Noel | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WATSON; MURJAN MATAN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

MCGOUGH | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

AMUNDSEN, John Howard; YOUNG, Andrew Richard; CLEWLEY, Patrick Kent; BLACKADDER, Ryan Conor; BEST, Aaron Brian Arthur | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ARMSTRONG; BARNEY; BIRCHALL; BLADE-HARKER; BOUCHER; CARLO; CHALMERS; COOK; COOLWELL; COOPER; CRUISE; DADDO; DIETE; DUBE; DUDAREC; EDWARDSON; GARLAND; HELMERS; HURLSTONE; LAWTON; LEITCH; LYNCH; MENZIES; MILLAR; PETTIGREW; POWELL; RENWICK; ROKOMATU; RUSS; SCHWENKE; SILCOCK; SYMONDS; TAN; TAUFAO; TAWIL; TEOHAERE; THORNTON; WARNER; ZHANG | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CARR; JACKSON-KNAGGS; LEWIS | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

INGLIS, Michaela Susan | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Application for Bail - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HELLWIG, Justin Edward | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SCHIPP, Michael Troy; CLEVERLY, Andrea | Judge Byrne QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 18

