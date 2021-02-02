Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 2
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 2
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
2nd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

ARMSTRONG; CADMAN; DOLAR; LUCEY; PAIN; TANG; MCKEEN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BORCHRDT;OZMEN;QUINLAN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

FAHAD, Ali Fadel | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SHAPLAND, Troy Anthony James | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GBORIE, Tamba | Judge Burnett | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

VADAKKAN, Varghese Ouseph | Judge Sheridan | Court 17 Floor 6 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CHUA, Vincent Hong Ngiap | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

RAU, Henry | Judge Rosengren | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

TRUONG, Tan Doi | Judge Loury QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

ROMA CIRCUIT | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:15 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

ETEUATI, Uluiva Ropati | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

DAVIS, Nicholas Joseph | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MORGAN-DIXON, Rhiannon Lee | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 2

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drink-driver to learn fate for crashing into Proserpine unit

        Premium Content Drink-driver to learn fate for crashing into Proserpine unit

        Crime He was way over the legal alcohol limit when he damaged the front of his own home then reversed into a power pole.

        Woman injured after car hits cow in Bowen

        Premium Content Woman injured after car hits cow in Bowen

        News The incident happened at an intersection with the Bruce Highway.

        Mackay Whitsundays in the dark over vaccine rollout: Expert

        Premium Content Mackay Whitsundays in the dark over vaccine rollout: Expert

        Health ‘The challenge will be in organising a large-scale immunisation of the population...

        ‘Nonsense’: Gilbert hits back at Keswick Island claims

        Premium Content ‘Nonsense’: Gilbert hits back at Keswick Island claims

        Politics Amanda Camm has accused the State Government of a ‘lack of communication and...