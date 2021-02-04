Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
4th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

VAN EPS | Chief Judge | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BLATCH, Kerri Irene; HINDOM, Emma-Elizabeth; Constance Anna; TUITUPOU, Tamataame | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

OSTERMAN, John Olf | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DUNNETT; HANNAN; FINSELBACH; MACDONALD; PISTANILA; WRIGHT | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BAKER; BEAVER;BOJAROWSKI;BUCHAN;CAMPBELL;COWLE;FLIER;GRADY;HEI HEI;HUBBER;JORDAN-MARSLAND;LEARY;MAGGIO;NOLAN;POWELL;REA;RILEY;SAUD;SHARKEY;SINGH;SYED;TRETHEWEY;VECCHIO;WITT | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ROSS, Natasha Jasmine | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DZIDUCH, Jasper | Judge McGinness | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

NASTASI, Joseph Robert | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TAVELLA, Kayla Maree | Judge Burnett | Court 22 Floor 7 | 2:00 PM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WHEELER, Darryl Royce | Judge Burnett | Court 22 Floor 7 | 2:00 PM | (Sentence)

VADAKKAN, Varghese Ouseph | Judge Sheridan | Court 3 Floor 3 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

KAVANA, Noomai; TRATT, Cheryke | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

CHUA, Vincent Hong Ngiap | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

GUNTHORPE, Nicole Rani | Judge Rosengren | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ETEUATI, Uluiva Ropati | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SMITH, Matt | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 4

brisbane district court

