Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 8
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 8
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
8th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

JENSEN, Karl Peter | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MURJAN MATAN, Yusuf | Judge Richards | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CARR, Jay Aaron | Judge Rackemann | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

PETERSON, Joey Dwight | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

RYAN, Aidan | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ASHURST; BOON; CRAMB; FAUST; FORBES; GOULD; HAYES; HOBBS; JENKINS; LAFFEY; LAW-COBBO; OTTAVIANO; PARK; PATANE; PEARSON; PETERS; RAMSAY; ROWE; STEVENS; WILLMOT | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

AREAIITI; CARR, A; CARR, N; CLARKE; CRAMB; D'ANDILLY; DI CARLO; EVANS; HEALY; HOLLIS; HOPKINS; JOHNSON; LEIVA; LEONARD; MCLENNAN; MURCOTT; OTTAVIANO; PETERS; RYAN; SALTER; SHAW; SOUTHERN | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MANON; SAUNDERS; SMITH | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

LE, Jhaii Kiet Nhi; VIRK, Shamsher Singh | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BROWN, Sean Robert | Judge Rosengren | Court 24 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

FRANCIS, Trent Robert | Judge Rosengren | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WILLS MORGAN, Arthur Joseph | Judge Loury QC | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DOBSON, Marhsall | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

O'CALLAGHAN, Peter Troy | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 8

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland schools go under the microscope

        Premium Content Queensland schools go under the microscope

        Education More than 350 Qld schools will come under departmental scrutiny this year, with teacher and student performance put under the microscope. SEE THE FULL LIST

        Orange army leader reflects on a decade after Yasi disaster

        Premium Content Orange army leader reflects on a decade after Yasi disaster

        News Jan Lindbergs can still remember in detail the extent of Cyclone Yasi’s destruction...

        Mine job casualisation labelled a ‘detriment’ to Mackay

        Premium Content Mine job casualisation labelled a ‘detriment’ to Mackay

        Employment Bowen Basin mine workers and CFMEU reps will today plead their case on proposed...

        Plans for jaw-dropping resort at Shingley Beach unveiled

        Premium Content Plans for jaw-dropping resort at Shingley Beach unveiled

        Business The complex would tower above current height limits and include a rooftop bar...