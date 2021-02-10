Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 10
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 10
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
10th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

JENSEN, Karl Peter | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CARR, Jay Aaron | Judge Rackemann | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HOMES, Michael Kay | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SAWDEN, Mitchell Andrew | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TREMBATH; SILVER; BELKHI; BOON; FIRIC; FOGGIN; O'CONNOR; OGBORNE; PETTIGREW; RICHARDS; STEPHENS | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BROWN; CURRIE; DONNELLY; ELAYOUBY; GREGORY; GRIFFIN; HENLEY-SMITH; HUYNH; KELIHER; KUHN; MARTIN; OBRIEN; PINCHIN; PIVAC; POSCHELK; STEEN; STONE; TAVELLA, A; TAVELLA, M; TUATO | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

GUNN, John Robert | Judge Rosengren | Court 24 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

MOHAMMED, Nuh Uzair | Judge Fantin | Court 23 Floor 7 | 2:00 PM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CHAN, Laurence Ka Lok | Judge Loury QC | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

O'CALLAGHAN, Peter Troy | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 10

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eight interesting items on today’s council meeting agenda

        Premium Content Eight interesting items on today’s council meeting agenda

        Council News A new sport club in Bowen, more paid parking in Airlie Beach and other major Whitsunday news is set to be discussed.

        How Bowen teen’s childhood started cycle of self-destruction

        Premium Content How Bowen teen’s childhood started cycle of self-destruction

        Crime She will spend the next couple of weeks in jail after breaching bail and committing...

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        FULL LIST: Bowen Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Bowen Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bowen Magistrates Court on Wednesday.