District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 16
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
16th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

CADMAN, Flinders John | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WARE, Stephen Thomas; JENKINS, Adam Grant Mitchell; NGUYEN, Huu Kong; GODDARD, Dale; ASHFORD, Corey Robert; MALLETT, Riley Edward Lewis | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BUCKLEY; BURRY; EVANS; JAGGARD; LAKE; MARTIN; RYKE; SLADE; SMITH; VAN DER MECHE | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

AH-CHONG; BROM; COCKS; JONES, A; JONES, N; PHOTINOS; VICTOR; WALLIKER; WALTERS; WHITE | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

JOHNSTONE, Dieter Lucas Douglas; BRAIN, Aaron Michael; FOX, Mark Anthony | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SCHULTE, Shayne Malcolm | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

DAVIS, Matthew Wass | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

GREENLAND, Keith Benjamin; NGUYEN, Dinh Le; BATEY, Nathan Leigh | Judge McGinness | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BELL, Ronald Vin | Judge Rinaudo | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

ELLEM, Norman Howard | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CLARK, Roslyn Sharon | Judge Jarro | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

NUR ABDI, Abdul-Kadir | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 16

