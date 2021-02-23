District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

SAMARANAYAKE, Sampath Sandaruwan | Chief Judge | Court 35 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WILLIAMS, Nina Katherina | Chief Judge | Court 35 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WILSON, Glen John | Chief Judge | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BOUNGHI CONNOLY, Tyrese Selwyn | Judge Smith | Court 30 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

EVANS, Angelia; MCKENNA, Joshua Keith; SINGLETON, Craig Aaron; JOCUMSEN, Daniel Clement Francis | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ALI; BAXTER; KEMBLE, L; KEMBLE, M; LIVERMORE; NGARONGA; READ; SMITH; WATSON; WALDORFF | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

ARMSTRONG; BOSSCHER; BRADSHAW; BROWN; CLARKE; CLINCKETT; COOLWELL; DOODSON; FOX; GILL; GRIFFITH; GYEMORE-COBBO; HEIBLOEM; HOANG; JONES; MATO; MOHAMMADI; NAIRN; NUR ABDI; O'BRYAN; REHMAN; RYKE; STROFIELD; TORPEY; WATSON; WATTER; WILSON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

DOLBEY, Zac David; RYAN, Steven; MCCURDY, Matthew Dane | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TURNER, Andrew Michael | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HERVEY BAY CIRCUIT | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

SINGH, Sikander | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

KINGSTON, Terence Patrick Aquinas | Judge Rinaudo | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CRAWFORD, Talos Iasiah; ANNAND, Dominic Michael | Judge Sheridan | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HOCKLEY, Matthew Paul | Judge Porter QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

VU, Thanh Trung | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BJOKRELUND, Taylor James | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 9:45 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

