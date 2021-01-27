Menu
Subscribe Digital Edition
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 27
Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
27th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

HEALY, Jaimie Maree | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HUTSON; MACKAY; ZERVOS; ASHFORD; CLAIR; CONOLEY; ISSAK; LAVERIE; NEWHAM; ROGERS; ROPER; VANZETTA | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

LEACH; BROOKS; WILSON; POPE | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

JAMES, Reece | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

PARWEZ, Syed Moiz Nabil | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MACKAY MATTER | Judge Richards | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

NOCKE-CAMERON, Joshua Thomas; DOWNEY, Kenneth Norman | Judge Richards | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

