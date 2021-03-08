Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 8
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 8
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
8th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

SHAPLAND, Troy Anthony James | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WHATMORE, Grant | Judge Dearden | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WATSON, Shaynne Nathan | Judge Dearden | Court 28 Floor 8 | Not Before 11:30 AM | (Trial)

AH SAM, Ronald Frederick | Judge Everson | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SHIN, U-Jin; BRIERLEY, Jordan Andrew | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

PLAYER, Garry John | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

POTORU, Teremataora | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MUNRO | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:15 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

SAMARANAYAKE, Sampath Sandaranayake | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

JENKIN, Andrew William | Judge Porter QC | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

VISSER, Jason Reuben | Judge Coker | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CLIMPSON, Benjamin | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BEESTON; BLACKBURN; CUNNINGHAM; DAN; D'ANDILLY; DELACRUZ; DEMPSEY; DOUGLAS; DUCKER; HUNGTER; HYEONG; KIM; MALLETT; MCLENNAN; MCPHERSON; NAIRN; O'BRIEN; SHARPLIN; SHAY; WANN; WILLMOTT | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BEGGS; BIBBY; BOOTH; CURRIE; DANIEL; DANIELS; DAVEY; DAVIDSON; DOOLAN; EDWARDS; FLOYDE; HULCOMBE; ISON; JACKSON; MAOW; MOLLES; SCHEFE; SEALEY; VOIGT; WILLIS | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

ADAM; AMBROSINI; CLANCY; DUCKER; KELLY; MCNAMARA; ROBINSON; SMITH | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

SANKEY, Colin Douglas; SIMPSON, Amber Jade; BEAVER, Raymond Frederick | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WOOD, Ian | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

FUTCHER, Wayne Reginald | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 8

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The wonder women who kept Qld safe during pandemic

        Premium Content The wonder women who kept Qld safe during pandemic

        Health They’re the unsung female heroes who researched, guarded, strategised, swabbed, tested and catered to the hungry during the pandemic.

        How much JobKeeper Qld got for every man, woman and child

        Premium Content How much JobKeeper Qld got for every man, woman and child

        News Frydenberg to hear JobKeeper anxiety in Cairns

        Hospital EDs smashed as record numbers of people seek help

        Premium Content Hospital EDs smashed as record numbers of people seek help

        Health ‘Demand has increased across the board with more traumas, more seriously unwell...

        Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.