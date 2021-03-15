District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

BOOTH, Curtis Charles; MOLLES, Liam Alexander; BIBBY, Belinda Jane; IM-NGUYEN, Jordan Seong-Hyun Dat; SINGLETON, Craig Aaron | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AGOTH; BLAIR; CONFORTI; CYMER; DANIEL; DONNELLY; EDHOUSE; HAN; JACKSON; JOHNTSON; KARAMANIS; LAKE; LAVERIE; MACKAY; MALLETT; MANON; MAYOYA; MCGOVERN; POPE; POTORU; SINGH; SLADE; TUT; URUAMO; ZANZETTA; ZHANG | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CHIBI; SINGH; SULLINGS; WOODWARD; DE VRIES; HAYDEN | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Oliver James McDonald | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ABBOTT, Graham Edward; DODWELL, Andrew Joseph | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

THORNTON, Gordon James | Judge Everson | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BUCKINGHAM, Dylan Barry Phillip | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SIYAWEZE, Leonce; NISABWE, Emmanuel | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

WHITE, Luke Baines | Judge Porter QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SAWYER, Mark Andrew | Judge Jarro | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

GEIGER, Wayne Vincent | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

LEITCH, Melanie Kirsten | Judge Byrne QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SMITH, Michael Brad | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

PARRY, James Lindsay; GYEMORE-COBBO, Sharna Desima Blanch; SMUCK, Peter William | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

