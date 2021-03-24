Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 24
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
24th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

VOIGT, Joshua Leigh | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DELANEY; DONAGHUE; DUGAN; EDWARDS; FOGGIN; GARDINER; GARRATT; PIVAC; STANIK; STEPHENS; STEPHENS-CUNNINGHAM; VECCHIO | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

KAHUROA; NOACK; OLIVER | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BELL, Martin John | Judge Dearden | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MARR, Logan Jason; MAYBIR, Douglas Wilfred | Judge Reid | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BUCKINGHAM, Dylan Barry Phillip | Judge Burnett | Court 29 Floor 8 | 2:30 PM | (Sentence)

SULLIVAN, Scott Daniel | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WALTERS, Barrie Archie Thomas | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

HINDOM, Emma-Elizabeth Constance Anna | Judge Kent QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

LAZAREVIC, Mihael | Judge Muir | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

VERREYT, Peter John | Judge Muir | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

KINGSTON, Terence Patrick Aquinas | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TIMMS, Jadyn Robert | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 24

