District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 4
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
4th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

FLYNN, William Peter; FOX, Mark Anthony | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BROOKS; EVERS; JORDAN-MARSLAND; LEIS; PAYNE; ROMA, E; ROMA, W; THORNTON; TURKKAN; WELLER | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

CHALMERS; DUCKER; FUTCHER; GOOLEY; HELMERS; HICKEY COOPER; HINDOM; KUHN; MARSH; MURJAN MATAN; SAKARIA; SALTNER; SANKEY; SUAREZ; TRINH; WILSON | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CROSBY, Benjamen Lukas | Judge Richards | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SLOPER, Dallas John | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Sentence)

BUCKNALL, Daniel Nicholas James | Judge Jones | Court 19 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

KERR, Jason Tanira; HYDE, Aaron Barton | Judge Long S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BRIERLY, Jordan Andrew | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

RYLEY, Russell Scott | Judge Kefford | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

LAWLOR, Michael Anthony | Judge Coker | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

COLLINS, James Brown | Judge Coker | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BURST, Graham Peter | Judge Clarke | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

SMITH, Michael Robert | Judge Clarke | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

