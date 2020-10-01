District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

BETHKE, Daniel Michael | Judge Smith | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:15 AM | (Sentence)

CATTY, Andrew Mark | Judge Smith | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BUCKLEY, Kane John; CLEVERLY, Andrea Marie | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MALE, David Francis; PENAHERRERA SANCHEZ, Emilio Fernando | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ABBOTT; ABDI; BOND; BULL; CHAPMAN; DIETE; FARAH; FLANAGAN; FLYNN; GARRATT; GLOVER; HORSBURGH; LAKE; MACFARLAN; MOHAMED; MOSIS; ORD; ROOTS; SIRETT; TAYLOR; TOMLIN; WATSON; WICKS; WYBORN | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BATEY; COOK; EBRAHIMI; TAYLOR; HORDERN; PARRY; VOLK | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DALEY, Joseph Michael | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HENRY, Alicia Narelle | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breaches Callover - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MADDEN, Ian Robert | Judge Jones | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CHRISTOFFELSZ, David Graham | Judge Porter QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

VERRALL, Aaron Ronald | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

CASH, Eloise Frances; PORTER, Jeffrey James; | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SMITH, Jermaine Keith; | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:45 AM | (Sentence)

JENKINS, Mark Paul | Judge Cash QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HUNT | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

SMUCK, Peter William | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CRITTENDEN, Karyn Louise; MELIT, Anthony Brian; | Judge Dann | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

