Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
14th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

SALTNER, Jade Antony; SINGH, Jaideep; OBIKWELI, Frank Nzube; HICKEY COOPER, Cooper Robert | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BATTEN; BELL, P; BELL, R; BRAIN; CLIFFORD; DAYLIGHT; DOLBEY; DUDAREC; ELWELL; GRANZ GLENN; HAMILTON; KHAN; KING; MATO; MURJAN MATAN; NEWTON; RAE; REEDY; SAUD; SILIVA; SULLIVAN; THORNTON; TUITUPOU; URUAMO; WILLS MORGAN; ZHANG | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

DAYLIGHT; FUTCHER; KIM; TYSON | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DAWSON, Kevin David | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MILLER, James Currie | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MITCHELL, Mark Adrian | Judge Everson | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CAIN, Robert Edward | Judge Jones | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

KRAUSE | Judge Jones | Court 37 Floor 9 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

GLADSTONE CALLOVER | Judge Burnett | Court 17 Floor 6 | 9:15 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

CRAWFORD, Kevin Peter | Judge Muir | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

PERRY, Frazer Charles | Judge Porter QC | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CEITINN, Stiofan; EAST, Daniel Alan; EAST, Aaron Colin; MERLEHAN, Theresa Faye | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 7 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DEEN, Kevin Raymond | Judge Barlow QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 14

More Stories

court list district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bystander recalls bravery of strangers in fatal crash

        Premium Content Bystander recalls bravery of strangers in fatal crash

        News A 79-year-old Proserpine woman died in the fiery crash this morning.

        Second crash on major road just hours after fatal collision

        Premium Content Second crash on major road just hours after fatal collision

        Breaking A car drifted off Shute Harbour Rd before flipping down the embankment.

        Whitsunday woman identified as fatal crash victim

        Premium Content Whitsunday woman identified as fatal crash victim

        News Police say the woman was attempting to perform a U-turn when the two vehicles...

        Revealed: Labor candidates’ how-to-vote cards

        Premium Content Revealed: Labor candidates’ how-to-vote cards

        Politics Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert and Burdekin candidate Mike Brunker unveil...