Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 26
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 26
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
26th Oct 2020 6:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

HOOVER, Jay; MANZ, Mitchell James Stanley | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BATTEN, Rhys Jacob; CARIUS, Robert Andrew; WELSH, Kaylah Marie | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HEALY, Jaimie Maree; BLACKADDER, Ryan; FRANCIS, Trent Robert | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GREEN; HENSON; HILL; NOLAN; SEVERS | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BALFOUR, Sandra; BALFOUR, Stewart; BELL; BEHRENDORFF; DRAPER; FARRELL; FOXALL; GENTNER; GIBSON; GLOVER; HANSEN; HARRIS; HARRISON; LEWIS; MOGA; OSBORNE; PATON; PETERSON; PINCHIN; TAVELLA; TYSON; WATSON | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

LOUGHER, Gethyn Graham Thomas | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ELBOUSHI, Gamal Elsaied | Judge Sheridan | Court 17 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SMUCK, Peter William | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

OGUNSEYE, Olajide Olusesan | Judge Jarro | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TIMMONS, Scott | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

PARK, Sang Jae | Judge Byrne QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

BURST | Judge Clarke | Court 16 Floor 6 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - No Appearance Required)

MCLAUGHLIN, Stephen David | Judge Clarke | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 26

More Stories

Show More
district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOCKED OUT: Low rental vacancy leaves vulnerable at risk

        Premium Content LOCKED OUT: Low rental vacancy leaves vulnerable at risk

        Property Whitsunday rental vacancies have hit a historic low leaving residents struggling to find a roof over their head.

        Surprise find in ute tray lands driver in hot water

        Premium Content Surprise find in ute tray lands driver in hot water

        Crime Bloomsbury man knew he ‘buggered up’ by drink-driving, but police also made an...

        Man suffers head injury in Airlie Beach assault

        Premium Content Man suffers head injury in Airlie Beach assault

        Crime Police investigating after two men punched in the nose.

        11 things you missed from Whitsunday council meeting

        Premium Content 11 things you missed from Whitsunday council meeting

        Council News Hopes for more access to bike tracks and changes to the planning scheme.