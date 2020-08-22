Menu
Disturbing footage of a Detroit cop shooting a dog in the face and killing him has surfaced online, with social media users calling for the police officer to be brought to justice. Picture: Instagram @animalhopeandwellness
Crime

Disturbing moment cop shoots dog

by Adrianna Zappavigna
22nd Aug 2020 12:50 PM

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

A police officer was caught killing a dog in a disturbing home video.

The Detroit cop reportedly shot the dog in the face and killed it in the pet's own fenced in yard.

According to the Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation, the footage was caught on a home camera system, as the dog is seen barking through the fence at policemen and their dogs.

One police dog approached the fence, as the dog inside of the fence latched on to the police dog's muzzle.

The video does not show the police officer try to separate the dogs and instead the officer shoots the dog inside of the fence in the face - killing it.

The breed of the fenced in dog is unclear. Picture: Instagram @animalhopeandwellness
The footage, shared in an Instagram post, has since gone viral.

"The officer responsible for the act needs to be held accountable," The Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation captioned the post, urging others to "call the precinct and Detroit Mayors' office demanding justice".

While the video's sound has been muted, outraged pet owners and dog lovers have still taken to social media to speculate on what happened and who should pay.

"This is so dangerous! Pulling a gun on a dog. What an aggressive and unstable way to deal with this situation," commented one user.

Another questioned, "Why does that woman just walk away? … Did anyone do anything to help?"

One commenter questioned how the police officer managed to lose control of the situation with so many other officers present.

"Was especially touching to see all the cops standing there while their victim writhes in agony before it dies. That police dog should have never been allowed near that fence."

According to one commenter who filed a report with Detroit police, the incident is now under investigation.

Rather than trying to fire a warning shot, or spraying the fenced in dog to shock the animal into letting go, the officer quickly shoots the dog on the spot. Picture: Instagram @animalhopeandwellness
