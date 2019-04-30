Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: A woman who was sexually assaulted while sleeping in her own bed has become the second sexual assault victim on the Sunshine Coast in two weeks.
FILE PHOTO: A woman who was sexually assaulted while sleeping in her own bed has become the second sexual assault victim on the Sunshine Coast in two weeks. Warren Lynam
Crime

Woman sexually assaulted in own bed as partner slept

Shayla Bulloch
by
30th Apr 2019 8:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who was sexually assaulted while sleeping in her own bed has become the second sexual assault victim in a fortnight in what police describe as a disturbing trend.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with the assault after entering the victim's room while she was sleeping with her partner and sexually assaulting her last Thursday.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the behaviour was becoming more common.

"There seems to be an ongoing trend where males are taking advantage of sleeping women or taking advantage of extremely intoxicated women who are not in a apposition to provide consent," he said.

A similar incident recently occurred at Coolum and police were still looking for a man who pulled a woman in bushes at Birtinya before sexually assaulting her last week.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said attitudes towards women needed to change.

"We have had recent rape convictions for this scenario," he said.

"Young males need to review their behaviour and attitudes... it starts at home."

The 20-year-old Little Mountain man will appear at Caloundra Magistrates Court on May 15.

caloundra magistrates court crime editors picks sexual assault sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Adani protester case to be heard in Brisbane

    premium_icon Adani protester case to be heard in Brisbane

    Crime The case of an Adani protester will not be heard in Bowen.

    'Out of touch': Queenan not supportive of Adani convoy

    premium_icon 'Out of touch': Queenan not supportive of Adani convoy

    Politics Lachlan Queenan shares his views on coal.

    P-plater drove while he was five times the limit

    premium_icon P-plater drove while he was five times the limit

    Crime Magistrate: 'Going to jail is better than dying'

    Near drowning in the Whitsundays

    Near drowning in the Whitsundays

    News There has been a near drowning in the Whitsundays.