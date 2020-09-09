Menu
Disturbing trend in Queensland coronavirus cases

by Janelle Miles
9th Sep 2020 4:59 AM
Queensland women in their 20s continue to dominate the state's pandemic coronavirus infections, the latest case testing positive while in hotel quarantine on the Sunshine Coast after returning from overseas.

Her diagnosis after flying in from Dubai takes the number of women in their 20s to have tested positive in Queensland to 156 since the start of the coronavirus crisis almost eight months ago.

That's about 14 per cent of the 1134 known cases in the state.

 

By comparison, men in their 20s make up 8.6 per cent of Queensland cases with 98 infections, just ahead of women in their 30s with 97 cases and women in their 60s with 94.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young speculated last night that young women were more likely to socialise in close groups, putting them at increased risk of contracting the virus.

Children under 10 were the age group with the least number of infections, accounting for just 16 of the state's total - or 1.4 per cent.

At the other end of the age spectrum, 18 octogenarians have tested positive to the novel coronavirus in Queensland - about 1.6 per cent of all infections in the state. But those in their 70s and 80s have borne the brunt of COVID-19 deaths among Queenslanders, accounting for five of the six who have lost their lives to the pandemic disease.

More women than men in Queensland have tested positive to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, with 581 confirmed cases among females compared with 553 in men.

Three-quarters of Queensland's cases acquired the virus while overseas.

The total number of Queensland tests for SARS-CoV-2 since the first one was conducted in late January is marching towards the one million mark, with more than 978,000 samples tested so far, including 7660 in the 24 hours to yesterday.

The state has 25 active cases of the virus, with 12 of them in hospital, none of them in intensive care.

Queensland Health contact tracing continues in response to the coronavirus cluster stemming from the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre, which grew to 35 on Monday, including four Ipswich Hospital nurses and an aged care worker at Karinya Place in Laidley.

 

 

Age and sex breakdown of Queensland pandemic coronavirus infections:

 

Age Females Males

0-9 8 8

10-19 18 23

20-29 156 98

30-39 97 87

40-49 74 89

50-59 77 80

60-69 94 91

70-79 53 63

80-89 4 14

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

