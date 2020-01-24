Menu
Lifeguard Lachlan Cramsie after Surf Life Saving Queensland committed to extra beach patrols this summer. Photo: John McCutcheon
‘Ditch the drink’: Lifesavers plead for a safe weekend

24th Jan 2020 9:08 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM
LIFESAVERS on the Sunshine Coast are pleading for beachgoers to remain safe this long weekend after two near-drownings over the past week.

Surf Life Saving Queensland is urging all to play it safe, ditch the drink and look out for their mates during Australia Day festivities.

Swimmers were taken to hospital from Maroochydore and Coolum after two separate incidents this week, prompting the safety call.

Sunshine Coast co-ordinator Caige Price said lifesavers would be out in force across the long weekend, but encouraged beachgoers to play their part too.

"We obviously want people to have a great time on the beach this weekend, but we also want to make sure everyone makes it home safely at the end of the day," he said.

"If you're going for a swim, please stick to patrolled areas only and stay between the red and yellow flags at all times.

"Swim with a buddy or some friends where possible, and look out for each other while in the water.

"And we strongly urge anyone who's had a few drinks to avoid swimming at the beach, or swimming anywhere for that matter - we can't stress enough how dangerous it is to enter the water while under the influence."

Australia Day is traditionally one of the busiest days of the year on Queensland beaches, with surf lifesavers and lifeguards watching over almost 200,000 beachgoers and performing 63 rescues on the public holiday last year.

