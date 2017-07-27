Divas do Daydream

MORE than 300 million television viewers in China have been engrossed by the beauty of The Whitsundays and wowed by its thrilling choice of fun things to do.

A few months ago, Chinese reality show, Divas Hit the Road - think Friends crossed with The Amazing Race - filmed the last show of its current season on Daydream Island.

The episode has now aired to a rapturous reception in China while also creating waves of excitement in the Queensland tourism industry because of its enormous exposure.

Season 3 of the popular show - filmed in South Africa, Brazil, and Australia - had been long anticipated, and was shown in China between April and early July.

The Whitsunday episode shows the eight main cast members lapping up the sunshine with yachts sailing by and getting excited by high-adrenalin activities like sky diving.

Tolita Dukes, director of PR company 8 Seconds, who helped facilitate the stay of more than 100 cast and crew members just a week before Cyclone Debbie hit, said the stars of the show were filmed taking part in activities including sky diving at Airlie Beach; a trip on local boat The Edge, which included a catered breakfast and morning tea; and a visit to Langford Reef.

She said region's guests loved the fresh seafood and were often catered for by Fishi Seafood on Hamilton Island.

The show's eight stars - four male and four female - are "massive celebrities" in China, Ms Dukes said. They were flown from Sydney to Cairns and then on to Airlie Beach, arriving at the Port of Airlie.

"They certainly engaged with the area. They got involved, they enjoyed going out on the boat and, at the end of the day, they had a great time skydiving and just enjoying themselves," she said.

Ms Dukes said for every one of the main eight cast members, there was a separate camera person. The cast stayed on the island for a few days, and the camera and production crew stayed for five days.

The remit for the show, produced by Hunan Television and spoken in Mandarin, was that eight celebrities would travel across Australia on a tight budget, and everything from transportation fees, food fees, and allowances would be regulated by them with no help from the crew.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner said the project had been instigated by Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ) while representatives were in China, and then pitched to Tourism Whitsundays. He said the reach of the program, the final of a 12-episode third season, was "exceptional" and would help consolidate future relations with Chinese tourism.

"This sets the scene for some real impact in the market in China," he said.

Mr Turner said it was important for the tourism industry in North Queensland to look ahead to a thriving post-Cyclone Debbie landscape.