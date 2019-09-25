Dive in to wonders of the region

Coral Sea Marina Resort is running a series of free events, including this one about marine pollution.

THE environment, the Great Barrier Reef, better boating and sustainability are all topics that will be covered in a series of new free events for locals and visitors.

The Coral Sea Academy is a new initiative of Coral Sea Marina Resort and will provide a series of educational and innovative events that are designed to educate people.

Welcoming all to dive in, the Coral Sea Academy has been created with a desire to provide an experiential travel encounter that educates, engages and immerses guests with meaningful themes relevant to the wonders of the Whitsunday region.

Coral Sea Marina Resort general manager Kate Purdie said the Coral Sea Academy had been designed to provide educational opportunities for locals and visiting guests.

"Today's travellers are looking for a more immersive travel experience and the Whitsunday and Great Barrier Reef regions are perfectly placed to provide an educational travel experience focussing on marine conservation, sustainability and better boating,” she said.

"By providing these free community events at our resort, we hope to encourage more people into the boating community and to actively engage our community in the preservation of our marine environment.

After a series of successful environmental workshops during the Great Barrier Reef Festival in August, the most recent event focused on the protection and preservation of the Great Barrier Reef.

The team from not-for-profit social enterprise Great Barrier Reef Legacy - innovative leaders in collaborative coral reef research expeditions, education, stewardship and multi-media engagement - provided an informal information session and meet and greet at The Garden Bar Bistro.

Their core vision is one which resonates strongly with Coral Sea Marina Resort, working towards "a world where the future of rich, diverse and healthy coral reefs is assured”.

Those who attended the event had a chance to find out more about what Great Barrier Reef Legacy do and how they can also join the cause.

Great Barrier Reef Legacy's Dean Miller was pleased with the event.

"It was just fantastic to meet so many passionate people about the reef and the Whitsundays region, and there are so many synergies between here and Port Douglas where we call home,” Dr Miller said.

"Both regions have fantastic initiatives to improve not only reef health but of course, tourism as both are intricately linked.

"We really look forward to creating genuine collaborations and relationships with operators and organisations to further improve reef health education and community engagement”.

Looking to the future, more can be expected from the Coral Sea Academy.

For avid sailors and boating enthusiasts, there will be events promoting better boating practices and safety at sea, as well as sessions aimed to specifically promote 'women on the water'.

For any 'eco warriors' out there, workshops are being created to provide information on the health of the reef, purging plastics from the Whitsunday region, and sustainable travel and tourism.

The Coral Sea Academy also looks forward to bringing The Flying Scientists to the region in October.

This is a program that looks to engage rural Queensland communities in science and sustainability where local schools are invited to be inspired and educated.

For Coral Sea Academy updates visit www.coralseamarina.com/whats-on.