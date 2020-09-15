Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Owner of FNQ Dive Keith Cardwell of Cairns has been granted bail while he appeals his sentence for possessing child exploitation material.
Owner of FNQ Dive Keith Cardwell of Cairns has been granted bail while he appeals his sentence for possessing child exploitation material.
Crime

Dive instructor bailed after caught with child abuse images

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
15th Sep 2020 12:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A dive instructor has been granted bail five days after he was jailed for possessing hundreds of child exploitation images, after his lawyers argued he had "good prospects" of appealing his sentence.

Director of FNQ Dive Keith Cardwell, 70, was given a 15-month head sentence last Thursday after he pleaded guilty to two counts of using a carriage service for child exploitation material and one count of possession of child exploitation material.

letterspromo

 

The Cairns District Court ordered he serve three months of the sentence behind bars after he admitted to possessing 520 images, most of which were category one - depicting young children in sex acts with adults.

Cardwell's lawyers made an application to the Brisbane Supreme Court this morning seeking bail ahead of an appeal into the veteran instructor's sentence which they believe was "manifestly excessive".

Owner of FNQ Dive Keith Cardwell of Cairns has been granted bail while he appeals his sentence for possessing child exploitation material.
Owner of FNQ Dive Keith Cardwell of Cairns has been granted bail while he appeals his sentence for possessing child exploitation material.
Community Newsletter SignUp

Barrister Chris Wilson said by the time an appeal would be heard, Cardwell was at risk of serving too much time behind bars.

Mr Wilson said Cardwell's age, lack of criminal history and the fact that he had deleted the images before Queensland Police found would have "good prospects" of success.

Justice David Boddice said there appeared to be merit in his appeal and granted Cardwell bail.

The appeal is expected to be heard next month.

Originally published as Dive instructor bailed after caught with child abuse images

More Stories

child abuse child sex abuse crime queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New sunset tour gives taste of iconic Whitsunday islands

        Premium Content New sunset tour gives taste of iconic Whitsunday islands

        Travel Guests will have the chance to sip cocktails on the beach at an exclusive resort.

        Cause of explosion at restaurant revealed

        Premium Content Cause of explosion at restaurant revealed

        News The force of the explosion caused the kitchen roof to collapse.

        Plea for foster carers more urgent after eased restrictions

        Premium Content Plea for foster carers more urgent after eased restrictions

        Pets & Animals Whitsunday animal shelters have predicted a heartbreaking post-COVID trend, which...

        Two Whitsunday residents charged after ice, marijuana seized

        Premium Content Two Whitsunday residents charged after ice, marijuana seized

        Crime Proserpine police say they uncovered 8g of ice, 35g of marijuana and utensils...