Aquaculture could prove a fruitful industry for the Mackay region.
Opinion

Diversifying our economy will secure our future

Rae Wilson
, editor@dailymercury.com.au
13th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
ENSURING the Mackay region has a diverse range of industries is crucial for our future.

We already have a relatively diverse economy but it is continually evolving.

In just one week, we’ve learned of two new mines tipped to bring thousands of jobs, new moves to kickstart our tourism industry post-coronavirus, another step for the long-held Urannah Dam dream and a push to start manufacturing bioplastics from sugar cane.

But the news Mackay is also in a prime position to take advantage of a burgeoning aquaculture industry shows we are not putting all our eggs in one basket.

If we can get a share of the $1.34 billion the industry is expected to be worth by 2030 across Northern Australia, it’ll ensure we are well placed as a regional city into the future.

Industry leaders recognise the potential of our natural assets to cultivate new opportunities.

But, as a report into prospects for the industry says, there’s often regulatory burdens in the way.

Hopefully, as our governments look for ways to get us out of a recession, they wind back some of the restrictions holding us back.

Mackay Daily Mercury

