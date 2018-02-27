Divinely styled to perfection

STRESS no more, TeepeEvents Whitsunday has the unique something special to be part of your big day.

Owner of TeepeEvents Kellie Chart can provide a point of difference to your day with their Nordic teepees and locally made bespoke furniture.

"A teepee is an amazing alternative to the traditional marquee and adds a magical feel to the whole event” Ms Chart said.

No matter the size of your event Ms Chart can cater to you with a range of packages; Simply Teepee provides the set-up and pack down of the original large teepee and Totally Teepee "is the full package and delivers everything you need bar the styling.”

A new product now available is the naked teepee which comes in a variety of sizes and is quite simply the teepee without the canvas dressed beautifully with lights and decorations, "they're just perfect to add to your teepee wedding as a chill out area or use it for that special proposal, picnic or dinner.” Ms Chart said.

After operating for 18 months, owner Kellie Chart said she wanted to bring Airlie something completely unique and is over the moon with all of the new venues popping up around town that suit the teepee perfectly; "there is just nothing like the teepee's around”

With options to join two teepees together for bigger events and other additions to follow this year, TeepeEvents Whitsunday can help make your day truly memorable for you and your guests.

Divine Weddings will style and tailor your dream wedding and take care of everything from the styling to decor; making the experience stress free.

Owner and director Louise Sugrue, has over ten years experience in the wedding industry as an event planner and over 20 years hospitality experience, she knows what it takes to plan and execute a magical wedding day.

Creating weddings that are simply divine, is what Ms Sugrue does best and will "guide you through the process, allowing you to relax and enjoy your special day.”

Divine Weddings offers a range of customisable and flexible packages dependent on your needs and how involved you'd like to be.

No matter what your personal style and tastes Divine weddings will ensure "your dream wedding becomes a reality, providing the piece of mind that a professional has everything covered,” Ms Sugrue said.

"I channel my energy and knowledge into every wedding booking and I am very proud when I see the end result,” Ms Sugrue said.