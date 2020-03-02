Division 3 contender ready to ‘advocate for the community’

Brian Skead will run for the Division 3 seat in the upcoming council election.

BRIAN Skead has spent more than two decades on different boards around Proserpine and the greater Whitsunday region, something that he says taught him the importance of making himself an advocate of the community.

Now, he wants to use his skill set to represent Division 3 ratepayers and help the area “look into the future”.

A Proserpine resident for more than 20 years, Mr Skead said in that time he had been heavily involved in the local community as part of the Proserpine RSL, St Catherine’s Catholic School board, Proserpine junior rugby union and “every sport my son has ever been a part of”.

“Basically, we live in a pretty awesome part of the world and I want to help take the community forward,” he said.

“We need to make sure it’s prosperous and we can continue to live here.

“I’ve had experience on numerous boards and it has given me the inside look at budgets … which I think is important.”

Mr Skead said he felt it was important as a councillor to represent the voters and their feedback.

He had several ideas for Division 3, geared towards supporting local businesses, encouraging traineeships and apprenticeships and preventing rates from rising.

“We need to be making sure we’re looking after our own businesses in Proserpine,” he said.

“Part of my work with the RSL was being an advocate and listening to the community and being a councillor means being a representative of the ratepayers and listening to what they want.

“A big (idea) to me is coming up with ways rates don’t have to increase – I’m the first to admit I don’t currently have the answer on how to do that, but I’m damn keen on finding one.

“It could be reducing expenditure or council assets making more money but I’m very passionate about it – I’m a ratepayer too after all.

“I think it’s important to use our local businesses and support them, that’s where our kids go to work when they leave school and if we’re not supporting our businesses with pathways like apprenticeships and traineeships they’ll leave town to find jobs.”

Ms Skead said he would like to see the decisions made by the council better explained to ratepayers. Maintaining a unified council was also high on Mr Skead’s priority list if elected.

“There’s always this perception that more money is being spent in a different area than our own, so I think there needs to be more explanation from council about why this money was spent in a certain location,” he said.

“Let’s tell people in more detail why this decision was made, and it means the ratepayer understands more about where the council’s money is going.

“The most useless thing you can have is a lone councillor beating his chest, whereas the most powerful thing is six councillors facing the same direction and moving forward.

“They say if you want something done differently, you have to be the change you want to see. I want to see everything from industry to sports succeed, and I think I can help that.

“I’ve got a lot to learn, but I’m willing to roll up my sleeves, get my hands dirty and have a go at it.”

The Whitsunday Regional Council election will take place on March 28.

Mr Skead will be running for the seat currently held by John Collins, who announced he would also be recontesting the seat last month.