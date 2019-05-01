Division 4: Meet your new Whitsunday councillor

A COLLINSVILLE woman is the new Division 4 councillor for the Whitsunday Regional Council.

Nicola Grieger was appointed at a special meeting in Proserpine today in a 6-0 unanimous vote of council to the role vacated by the resignation in March of previous long serving Councillor Peter Ramage.

It's her first foray into local politics, and Ms Grieger said she was excited to start, working with the people in her division.

"I was pretty shocked, I wasn't expecting that it would happen so quickly," she said.

Ms Grieger described herself as Collinsville 'born and bred,' and she runs a small electrical business with her fiancé, while also working part time at the Collinsville Workers Club.

After forming a committee, and successfully lobbying for a daycare centre to be built in Collinsville, Ms Grieger realised that she had a lot to offer.

"There are no daycare facilities here, so unless mothers have friends or family to help, they can't work," she said.

Ms Grieger said she has a lot to learn, but she just wants to get out there, and get on with it.

"I want to get to know everyone, and find out what needs to happen in the area of the division," she said.

Council received nine nominees for the position. She will fill the role until the next local government elections in early 2020.

As Council is in the final part of the current four year term of Council (as defined at section 161(5) of the Local Government Act 2009) but more than six months away from the 2020 elections, section 166(5) of the Act states that Council must fill the vacancy in the office of a Councillor by appointment by resolution of Council.

Mayor Andrew Willcox welcomed the appointment of Ms Grieger and said he was looking forward to working with her.

"We had nine high quality applicants for the position and all presented to Council prior to the Special Meeting.

"Due to the Local Government Act it was an unusual situation requiring Councillors to make the decision on the replacement for Peter Ramage.

"We voted for what we believed was the best candidate to represent the interests of Division 4 and the decision will again revert back in the community's hands at the next election early next year," Mayor Willcox said.

"I am confident that Nicola will do an amazing job representing the Division 4 community."