Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Dumb thing DJ did after being on the run for three years

JASMINE BURKE
by
15th Jul 2019 2:00 PM | Updated: 5:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU'RE on the run from police and want to stay hidden, don't post your whereabouts on social media.

Nimbin Police have arrested a man they allege has been on the run for three years after a Facebook post revealed his location.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable, David Henderson, said police will allege they have been looking for a 34-year-old man with outstanding warrants for more than three years.

"Last week the 34-year-old advertised on Facebook that he would be performing as a DJ at a Dunoon party.

"Police were advised of the Facebook post.

"They attended and located the man, who was also in possession of 16 grams of cannabis.

"He was placed under arrest and had the two warrants executed."

He will face Lismore Local Court today on the warrants and drug matter.

cannabis bust editors picks nimbin northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man faces serious animal cruelty charges

    premium_icon Man faces serious animal cruelty charges

    Crime A man appeared in court following an alleged animal attack in Airlie Beach.

    VOTE: Favourite hairdressers of the Whitsundays

    premium_icon VOTE: Favourite hairdressers of the Whitsundays

    Fashion & Beauty Find out who has made the cut.

    Temperatures plummet in the Whitsundays

    premium_icon Temperatures plummet in the Whitsundays

    Weather Find out why it was so cold in the Whitsundays last night.

    ULTIMATE GALLERY: 5000 punters enjoy the Mackay Cup

    premium_icon ULTIMATE GALLERY: 5000 punters enjoy the Mackay Cup

    Whats On Did our photographers catch you out and about at the Mackay Cup?