DJ G-Wizard spells up Boom's Aus Day

AUSTRALIA DAY: G-Wizard will be deadlining the decks at Boom Night Club.

AUSTRALIA DAY: G-Wizard will be deadlining the decks at Boom Night Club.

BOOM is importing big name DJ G-Wizard to make Airlie Beach move and shake this Australia Day.

Doors open at 9pm with free entry before 11pm and booths available, the night will be topped off with appearances by resident DJs Sticks and Dirty Treble.

After cutting his teeth as a Radio DJ, G-Wizard adopted and evolved into one of Australia's finest commercial dance commodities.

From stage to studio, G-Wizard's sound brings just as much energy and originality as his live performances.

With a list of official remixes including the likes of Chris Brown, J-Lo, Pitbill, Robin Thicke, Travis Barker, Nicki Minah, Snoop Dogg,. Wiz Khalife, Sean Paul and Yolanda Be Cool; G-Wizard takes the floor with confidence and never fails to disappoint.

With residencies at Marquee Sydney, G-Wizard has remained on the road, touring his chart topping singles and mix CD's, stopping only to pick up a few gold plagues along the way.

Music magic

WHO: DJ G-Wizard with residents Sticks and Dirty Treble

WHEN: Australia Day, doors open 9pm

WHERE: Boom Nightclub

COST: Free entry before 11pm