DJI produces 'video crew for your pocket'

DJI is best known as the company that brought great drones to the masses.

Now it's putting the same smart technology in your pocket, not with a phone, but a super compact three-axis stabilised camera that allows you to do 'cinematic' quality shoots.

The Osmo Pocket, which sells for less than $600, is one super cool piece of technology. It's easy to use, offers a variety of great photo and video options, and given its size is ideal for those wanting to capture their travel adventures.

Standing at just over 10cm tall or four inches, it features a 12-megapixel camera which can record 4K video up to 60 frames per second.

DJI sells it as 'your own personal camera crew' and given what it can do, it's not far off.

DJI Osmo Pocket.

It's designed for people who want to capture stories - and share them - in a way that is better than what you can do with even the best mobile phones.

The key is the stability of the video, the great software that DJI is known for, and the easy to use interface, which can be access via either the inbuilt one inch screen or by through your mobile phone.

On the sound front, it has dual microphones, while also using noise-cancelling algorithms. The battery seems to go on and on - you can shoot up to two hours of video in 4K at 30fps.

The downside is that it is not waterproof, so in that department, it doesn't beat a GoPro.

DJI Osmo Pocket.

What it does offer, however, is some of the best creative features of a DJI drone including:

ActiveTrack - you can follow subjects of your choice, whether a child walking along the beach or your pet in the backyard.

FaceTrack - this is pretty clever. It recognises your face and keeps it in the centre of the frame at all times. We tested it doing circles on a beach and it kept up well.

DJI Osmo Pocket.

Timelapse and Motionlapse - Just like you would with your phone, timelapse is perfect for capturing content with the effect of the world moving faster around you, while Motionlapse adds the dynamic element of camera movement to your Timelapse.

FPV Mode - First Person View mode lets you capture your greatest adventures from your perspective. Instead of locking the gimbal to maintain the horizon, FPV tells the camera to follow your every tilt and lean. Imagine using that on a rollercoaster ride.

3x3 & 180° Panorama - One of my favourites of using the Pocket are the two Panorama modes. 3X3 takes nine images in total while 180° mode captures 4 images (super wide). The software stitches them together automatically so you can focus on the framing of the scene.

DJI Osmo Pocket.

The Osmo Pocket has its own app, DJI Mimo, which you download onto your phone giving you a more versatile shooting and editing studio.

Like the DJI drone app, it's well designed and easy to use and offers some pretty creative options.

You can you use Story Mode to select from preset music, video transitions and colouring. There are 10 different templates. You are asked to shoot different clip lengths with different camera movements to generate a short story which can be shared on social platforms for with friends.

In Pro Mode, you're given more control over camera settings and the way your video or photo capture is done.

The gimbal means in more cases than not, you don't need any tripod, unless you're in a windy situation where the lightweight Pocket may blow over.

There's a big range of accessories available for the Osmo Pocket, including an accessory mount which allows you to put it on a helmet, backpack or your wrist.

A wireless module allows you remote access via your mobile phone which is great for timelapse or motionlapse recording.

One of the best accessories is a controller wheel to give you more precise control over the gimbal movement (right or left or up or down).

Other accessories being promoted include a waterproof case, ND filter sets and an extension rod.

The DJI Osmo Pocket retails in Australia for $599 and is available at store.dji.com and DJI authorised retailers.