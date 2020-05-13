Novak Djokovic’s mum slams Federer for being ‘arrogant’

Novak Djokovic’s parents have never shied away from clipping Roger Federer, this time his mother is the one taking aim at the Swiss master.

Novak Djokovic's mum has made ludicrous claims against one of her top rivals in Roger Federer and said the Swiss master was "arrogant" in their 2018 Wimbledon final.

Further to the claim, Dijana Djokovic also said her son was propelled to victory by God.

Djokovic edged out Federer in an epic five-set thriller that finished just shy of the five-hour mark, becoming the longest singles final in Wimbledon history, and saw the Serbian register the 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12 victory.

Federer blew several championship points during the gruelling fifth set and it was then that Dijana Djokovic grabbed her amulet and her prayers were answered.

"I saw a lot of matches, but Wimbledon was the most difficult last year," she said to Sport Blic.

"When Federer had two match points, I grabbed my cross from the Don River. I am a believer, I wear the amulet all the time, it has often saved me in difficult moments.

"I said to myself: 'Nole, you can do it, you've done it twice, you can do it again.' And he did it.

"He was saved by God. Novak also believes in God, he feels chosen. He carries a cross that brings him peace and happiness."

Djoker got the better of Fed in the final.

Throughout the gruelling contest, the crowd sat firmly behind the Swiss master - an all too familiar case that has unfolded throughout Djokovic's career - a fact that accompanied with Federer's "arrogance" irked Dijana.

"In a stadium where everyone was cheering on Roger Federer, we were just a handful of fans for Novak," she said.

"It's not nice that I'm annoyed by Federer or others at such moments.

"But it annoyed me because Federer is a bit arrogant."

Federer got under the skin of Mother Djokovic for being arrogant.

The latest swipe comes after Novak's dad hit out at Federer earlier in the year for being "jealous" of his son.

Srdan Djokovic has repeatedly attacked Federer's character after first accusing the Swiss ace of being very different off the court to the gentlemanly reputation he is famous for.

Srdan in 2013 first attacked Federer by saying: "Federer is perhaps still the best tennis player in history, but as a man he's the opposite". Djokovic went on to apologise for his father's claim, but Srdan, it seems, has never forgotten.

His attack earlier in the year on Federer came through Serbian newspaper Novosti, where he again questioned Federer's "humanity".

"Federer has been jealous of Novak from the moment he made his breakthrough because he knew that my son was better than him and that he would tower over him," Srdan said.

"Federer is an outstanding tennis player, but I couldn't say that about his humanity."

Originally published as Djoker's mum shreds 'arrogant' Federer