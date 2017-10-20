DJS TO SET IT OFF AT MAMAS

LOOK out Airlie Beach.

Renegade DJ and smiGGle are set to blow your mind at Mamas this Friday.

Mushroom Valley and Mama Africa have teamed up to bring you one crazy event which brings together the Cape Town legend and founder of Central Queensland's craziest parties.

Signed to Zero1 Music Renegade DJ's sets are a meticulously crafted journey that keeps the dance floor energised and entertained.

Her track selection is without fail, spot on for the time of day and venue.

Her enthusiasm behind the decks and passion for the music is captivating and she never fails to impress - securing an ever-expanding fan base spanning all corners of the world.

Blowing minds, Australia's biggest trance event, Rainbow Serpent, Renegade DJ has also played numerous other gigs in Portugal, Israel, the US, UK, France, Turkey, Indonesia, Germany and South Africa.

Ben Irving, aka smiGGle, is a promoter and appreciator of all types of music, the key word for this fun-loving tune spinner is diversity.

In the past 12 years this cheeky character has played numerous sets throughout Australia, as well as founding prominent parties including Mushroom Valley and Happy Daze.

To smiGGle the limits of the word "genre” don't apply. This guy will seamlessly transition between glitch, breaks, prog, minimal or psy-trance, and anything in between.

The bottom line is not the style, but the content, and the bottom line is always good electronic music.

Expect a night of psychedelic light shows, crazy decor, free body painting, retro drinks and more surprises to be announced.

A meeting of minds and bodies on the Zebra dance floor is a not to be missed event at the place to be in Airlie Beach this Friday.

MIND BLOWING

WHAT: Underground Safari

WHERE: Mama Africa Bar and Night Club

WHEN: Friday, October 29, 9pm-3am

COST: Free before 11pm, $10 after 11pm