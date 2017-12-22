DLUXX experience at Boom this New Year

PARTY READY: DJ Paul DLUXX will welcome 2018 in at Boom Nightclub.

NEW Year's Eve is set to go off with a bang at Boom Nightclub with special guest DJ Paul DLUXX on the decks.

Doors will open Sunday, December 31 at 8pm and won't close until Monday, January 1 at 5am.

Mr DLUXX will be supported by Gold Coast DJ Danihel and Brisbane DJ CERA, along with the much loved resident DJs Dirty Treble and Sticks.

Rejoice as no lockout will apply at this event, pre-sale tickets are now available for $25 or be flogged an extra five bucks, with door sale tickets selling at $30.

VIP Booth packages are available on the night so grab your squad and do New Year's in style, but be sure to message the friendly Boom team as they are sure to sell out.

Armada Signee, also known as DJ Paul DLUXX, is moving from strength to strength. He has clocked up air play from Triple J and BBC Radio one and has made a name for himself on Australian soil and overseas.

His work is being played on the radio and in clubs' all over the world by top electronic dance music artists such as Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, DJ Snake and many more.

In 2016, Paul's single 'MYB' shot to number one on the Beatport 'Breaks' chart and was number 5 on the ARIA Club Chart.

His recent signing with Dirtcaps' led "Klash Records” was a step in the right direction; with Paul's music being added to major Spotify playlists and CDs worldwide.

Opening the main stage of Future Music Festival, appearing at Stereosonic, Big Day Out, Parklife, Creamfields and Summerfieldayze has cemented Paul within the local scene, earning him a following of dedicated fans that are always keen for a Paul DLUXX show.

New Year's at Boom will not disappoint.