Andrew Guthrie with his wife Karen Guthrie and two of their five sons, John and Joshua. Picture: Heidi Petith
Do not panic: Pinnacle pies and steaks will return

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
15th Apr 2021 3:28 PM
Pinnacle Family Hotel will likely close for business over the weekend as the freehold owners take back control.

The announcement comes just months after the now former lessee outlined grand plans for the Pioneer Valley pub at 21 Child Street, Pinnacle.

Freehold owner Andrew Guthrie says it comes as a “massive, massive shock” but they must step in to protect what is a Mackay and Queensland icon.

“We ran that pub for nearly 17 years,” Mr Guthrie said.

“It’s an icon.”

Mr Guthrie, who also owns O’Sheas Hotel in Walkerston, said the hotel’s famous pies, big crumbed steaks and more would all soon be back on the menu once the takeover was complete.

The pies served up at the Pinnacle Family Hotel are world-famous. Picture: File
“We don’t know what we’re walking into,” he said, while promising him and his wife Karen would return the pub to the way they had previously run it.

Also announcing the temporary closure on the business’s Facebook page, the couple apologised to everyone in the Pioneer Valley for what had transpired.

The new mural at Pinnacle Family Hotel. Picture: Contributed
“We really wanted some family time and a break from the busy life of hotel ownership,” they said.

“We hope to see you all soon.”

The Daily Mercury contacted the leaseholder but she has not returned the call.

