‘Do you have a jail wish?’: Student busted with weed

Rachael Maria Johansen pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing property suspected of being used in the commission of a drug offence. Picture: Social media

A Noosa magistrate asked a Ninderry woman if she had a "jail wish" after she and her father were charged with drug offences.

Rachael Maria Johansen pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing property suspected of being used in the commission of a drug offence after police raided a Ninderry home on May 30.

Police prosecutor Alison Johnstone said a total of 62.2g of marijuana and marijuana seeds were found in Johansen's room as well as a small amount of MDMA in the form of a capsule and powder.

Sergeant Johnstone said a pair of scissors was also found near a bowl of leafy green material.

She said the 23-year-old had previously received two years' probation for drug trafficking offences in 2016 and was now on her eighth drug-related charge.

Duty lawyer Neesha Maidwell said despite Johansen's "significant convictions" of like offending, a fine was still in range and would still be a punishment for the full time university student who had limited funds.

Ms Maidwell said the MDMA was left over from a night out where the defendant had taken the drug.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin asked Johansen if she had a "jail wish".

Johansen said she didn't wish to go to jail and smoked marijuana to help her live with stress, anxiety and her ADHD.

"I usually just use it to help me slow down and relax at times," she said.

Ms Baldwin said Johansen was on a "one-way trajectory" to jail and wouldn't have marijuana to calm her stress levels behind bars.

She was fined $700.

Johansen's father Timothy Albert Johansen was also charged with one count of possessing dangerous drugs on May 30, but the matter was adjourned until August 25.

Ms Maidwell said the adjournment was in regard to Mr Johansen's history.