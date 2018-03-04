Do you know anything?

Menu
AIRLIE ASSAULT: Do you know this man?
Jessica Lamb
WHITSUNDAY police are investigating an assault which allegedly occurred on December 17, 2017 at 12.01am on Main Street, Airlie Beach.

The image (left) shows a male person who police believe could assist with their investigations into this incident.

Anyone who can offer information linked to this image, or the alleged assault itself is encouraged to phone the Whitsunday police station on 0749488888 or you can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 any time of the day. The police reference number is QP1702212528.

Topics:  airlie beach assualt whitsunday police whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

