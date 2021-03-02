Menu
Police have released an image of a man they believe could help with investigations into an alleged assault in Airlie Beach. Photo: Queensland Police
Police have released an image of a man they believe could help with investigations into an alleged assault in Airlie Beach. Photo: Queensland Police
Crime

Do you know this man? Police probe alleged Airlie assault

Elyse Wurm
elyse.wurm@news.com.au
2nd Mar 2021 6:38 PM
Police have released an image of a man they believe could help them with investigations into an alleged assault in Airlie Beach.

The incident is alleged to have occurred on December 1 last year at a fast food restaurant about 12.45am.

Police say this man could help with their investigations. Photo: Queensland Police
Police say this man could help with their investigations. Photo: Queensland Police

Police believe the man pictured, who has brown hair and is wearing a tropical shirt with black shorts, may be able to help with the investigation.

Anyone who knows the man in the photo or has information that could help police with the investigation is encouraged to phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Whitsunday Times

