Do you know this man?

SEARCH ON: Police believe the man pictured could assist with them with investigations into a recent store theft in Cannonvale.

WHITSUNDAY police are on the hunt for a man captured on CCTV footage who they believe may be able to help them with investigations into a recent shop theft.

The store, located on Galbraith Park Drive, Cannonvale had goods stolen on Thursday, February 16 at around 4.26pm.

Police urge everyone not to approach anyone they believe may be pictured.

Anyone with information can contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote QP1700319152.