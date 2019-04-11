Doctor charged with child sex offences suspended

A COFFS Harbour GP accused of attempting to meet up with a mother and her 11-year-old daughter for sex has had his registration suspended by the NSW Medical Council.

Murray Donald Govan, 49, who practised as a skin cancer specialist, was arrested as part of an undercover police operation outside a Parramatta hotel last month.

Strike Force Trawler detectives, who were posing as the woman and chatting with Mr Govan online, have accused the doctor of sending child pornography to the 'mother'.

He allegedly engaged in highly sexualised conversations, describing the sexual acts he wanted to perform on the mother and daughter, police said.

Police also allege the GP had children's toys in his hotel room when he attempted to meet up with the fictional pair.

Strike Force Trawler arrest : Strike force detectives arrested a 49-year-old Coffs Harbour man outside a hotel at Parramatta on Wednesday about 7.30pm.

Mr Govan was suspended from his position as a Treasurer and lecturer at the Skin Cancer College Australasia following his arrest.

The NSW Medical Council has today announced it has suspended his registration as a GP, effective from the beginning of this month.

He had previously been working at a skin cancer clinic in Coffs Harbour.

"In doing so, the Council made no finding of guilt on the part of Dr Govan. This is a matter for the courts," the Council said in a statement.

"The Council has taken this action in order to protect the health and safety of the public and maintain confidence in the medical profession.

"As required by law, the Council has advised the suspension to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency for recording on the public register. The Council has also referred the practitioner to the NSW Health Care Complaints Commission.

"The Council will not be making any further comment on Dr Govan at this time."