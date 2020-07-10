Doctor traumatised by stars’ penis injury

England and Liverpool football legend Steven Gerrard once had his tackle sliced during a game and it even left the doctor shaken.

Steven Gerrard once tore his penis during a Liverpool match so badly that it left the doctor who treated him mentally scarred, he has revealed.

The Liverpool legend, now 40, needed stitches on his tackle after he sustained an eye-watering laceration to his manhood during a cup tie.

Andrew Massey was new to the role of the Reds' team doctor - and the experience left him traumatised as Gerrard's was the first penis he sewed back together.

Massey, who was promoted to the post of FIFA's head doc in March, said: "Gerrard came over to me at the end of the match and said, 'Doc, you are going to have to have a look at this'.

"I looked down and saw blood everywhere and thought, 'Wow, that must be really sore'.

"I was trying to think back to my medical training and nowhere in my training does it teach you how to stitch a penis.

"I thought, 'I don't want the first penis I've stitched to be Steven Gerrard's' but it was."

Gerrard can now see the funny side of the injury.

Massey joined Liverpool FC in 2013 as the academy doctor and match-day medical co-ordinator, before acting as first-team doctor on an interim basis a year later - a position made permanent after successfully sewing Gerrard's tackle.

The medic spoke of his delicate job on Gerrard for the first time on a podcast.

Ex-Reds captain Gerrard's shorts ended up a bloodied mess during a January 2014 FA Cup tie against Bournemouth.

Former Northern Ireland team doctor Massey cleared a room at Dean Court - Bournemouth's home ground - and set about stitching the midfielder's crown jewels back together.

Praising Massey's work Gerard has said: "Doc Massey spoke to a few people and the room cleared.

"I took off my shorts and underpants and had one last look. Ouch. I hoped I wasn't saying goodbye to an old friend.

"I got a jab first and then, careful not to look at what he was doing, I could tell he wasn't feeling too comfortable about it either.

"Doc Massey must have wished that he could have stayed at home treating the Academy kids' cuts and bruises. I didn't talk much, though. I wanted him fully concentrated.

"He did a good job. I felt no pain as he put in the stitches - four as he had predicted - and I walked back into the dressing room."

He previously told the story of the injury in his memoir.

"The magic of the FA Cup was bloodied on the day my penis was cut and then stitched shut," it read.

"The only surprise that Saturday, was an eye-watering laceration to my private parts.

"I pulled my shorts a couple of inches away from my waist and managed a sneaky check.

"My underpants were bloodied.

"My mind was racing, I was concerned that something serious had happened.

"I discreetly pulled back my underpants as well as my shorts for a longer look.

"I ran over to the touchline, straight to Brendan [Rodgers]. I also called over to Chris Morgan and Andy Massey.

"I said to Brendan, 'Look, I've got a problem here…' I nodded down to my privates.

'There's a big gash … it's bleeding,' I said.

"Chris acted quickly. He called a few of the backroom team over and they formed a little huddle so no one else could see what we were doing as I opened up my shorts.

"Brendan peered down, grimaced and shook his head."

It would definitely have hurt.

The footballer didn't have the energy to celebrate their 2-0 win in the dressing room afterwards.

Gerrard, now Rangers FC boss, added: "I played on. The pain wasn't too bad - just the dull ache that follows the sharp slicing sensation when your skin first gets cut open.

"All the lads were falling about laughing. We had won, the atmosphere was good and they thought it was hilarious. I got zero sympathy from any of the lads.

"The lads were absolutely p***ing themselves now and you can imagine how many jokes about inches and stitches, penis size and my future performances at home with Alex. I might have smiled but I could have throttled the lot of them.

"A bunch of footballers are the last people you want discussing the state of your sliced penis."

