Doctored footage behind UFC bombshell

LESS than a week after Cris Cyborg defeated Felicia Spencer in an action-packed fight at UFC 240 and resumed her campaign for a rematch against women's champion Amanda Nunes, her tumultuous relationship with the UFC is over.

It appears some devious video editing may have played a part.

After UFC president Dana White and the Brazilian MMA fighter went back and forth in the media about her future, White dropped a bombshell in a sit-down interview with ESPN.

He claimed Cyborg didn't really want to fight Nunes and was no longer required by the promotion.

"All this other bulls*** that she's putting out there - again, to avoid fighting Amanda Nunes," White said.

"Message received. I get it. I'm going to release her from her contract. I will not match any offers.

It would seem Cris Cyborg has lost her UFC gig. Picture: Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

"She is free and clear to go to Bellator or any of these other organisations and fight these easy fights that she wants. Done. Done deal. I will literally today have my lawyer draft a letter to her team that she is free and clear to go wherever she wants. We're out of the Cyborg business."

"This is a woman that doesn't want to fight (Amanda Nunes) no matter what she says," White added.

"I am giving up my rights to her contract, to matching her contract to anything. I'm giving it up. There you go. You're not being bullied. Nothing like that. I'm going to let you go. If you don't want to fight Amanda and you don't want to be here that bad, then why would I want you here?"

My interview with @laura_sanko is up . If you give a shit, link: https://t.co/IGUnSm6BvX pic.twitter.com/80Y7QYLwKL — Dana White (@danawhite) August 2, 2019

But it appears Cyborg may have also dug her own grave by doctoring vision of a conversation she had with White after UFC 240 that was posted to her social media accounts. After news of her axeing broke, she posted this apology.

Bellator president Scott Coker told MMA Junkie that Cyborg becoming a free agent was "great news".

"I'll be calling (Cyborg's manager) Audie (Attar) in the next five minutes," Coker said. "Cyborg isn't afraid of anybody."

Cyborg was riding a 20-fight undefeated streak when she was knocked out in 51 seconds by Nunes at UFC 232 last year.

The 34-year-old has a rough history with White, largely because she spent a large part of her career fighting for rival promotions Strikeforce and Invicta while the UFC was trumpeting Ronda Rousey as the baddest woman on the planet.

White made disparaging remarks about her appearance and despite a 6-1 record with the UFC it appears her next bout will be elsewhere.

There's really no reason for UFC to be in the Cyborg business. If both sides prefer not to work together, what's the issue? — JE Snowden (@JESnowden) August 2, 2019

Not so long ago, there was a strong argument that Cris Cyborg & Demetrious Johnson were the best female and male fighters in the world respectively.



The UFC has let both of them go in the last year. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) August 2, 2019

Dana White is going to continually say that Cris Cyborg was afraid of Amanda Nunes. We should always remember the real story and not let his fiction become widely accepted. — Jeremy Botter (@jeremybotter) August 2, 2019