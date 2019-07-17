Doctors, police and security at biggest Splendour ever

SPLENDOUR in the Grass will feature a state-of-the-art medical facility capable of housing 30 emergency beds.

The facility will also accommodate 20 seated patients, a Red Frogs Crowd Care team and more than 30 experienced medical professionals including paramedics, doctors, nurses, intensive care paramedics and an emergency care consultant.

The medical facility was upgraded as the 19th Splendour in the Grass, starting today, will be the biggest to date, with 42,500 music lovers meeting at North Byron Parklands - 7500 more people than the 2018 festival after an expansion was approved by the NSW Government.

Bag searching at Splendour: All campers, staff and artists arriving to Splendour in the Grass 2019 on Thursday had their bags searched by security crews.

Festival co-founder Jessica Ducrou and Tweed Byron Police District Commander Superintendent Dave Roptell said Splendour had upgraded a number of other facilities to offer increased patron safety and harm minimisation strategies.

The event will have a NSW Ambulance Forward Commander on-site plus support crew.

Internal security will be handed by company I-Sec, with 330 security guards per day.

External security will be managed by a second company, Infront Security Services, rostering another 128 guards per day at bus, taxi and Uber stops, as well as 24-hour security at the campground and its vehicle entry point.

Splendour will also feature a Crowd Response Team, a group of three people supported by security that will assess crowd flow movement and dance floor density.

The Patron Safety Hotline will also be open throughout the weekend, with festival goers able to call 1300 940 928 if in need of assistance.

Free water will be served at locations throughout the event and in campgrounds.

NSW Police will be present at the site with operations involving officers from Tweed Byron Police District, Northern Region general duties officers, the NSW Police Dog Unit and other specialist command support.

"Officers will be conducting regular roadside drug and alcohol testing. Anyone caught driving under the influence will be arrested," Supt Roptell said.

"Those who bring illegal drugs into the festival can expect to be caught and dealt with accordingly."