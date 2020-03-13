Doctors ready to relieve mounting pressure on hospitals
DOCTORS at a Cannonvale clinic have assured the region they are prepared to help screen for coronavirus as pressure on hospitals mounts.
Affinity Family Medical will work with Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology, both located in the Whitsunday Business Centre, to screen those who meet criteria for COVID-19 testing.
Anyone who has travelled overseas in the past 14 days and has experienced flu symptoms including shortness of breath, a fever, cough or sore throat may be eligible for testing.
However, it is essential for patients to call the practice before going in, so they can be advised about the next steps to take before testing.
Dr Chris Gill, the owner and principal director of Affinity Family Medical, said while there were lots of people who were worried about the virus but physically well, the practice would help screen patients to free up space at the emergency room at Proserpine Hospital.
“With COVID-19 we’re going to be hit with more cases and certainly we can ease that burden on the hospital,” he said.
“We’re doing some screening here and assessments here to help.”
Dr Bill Smith who also practices at Affinity Family Medical said due to the travelling population of the town it was important that people remained vigilant.
“We get more than our fair share of people who have entered the country in the last 14 days,” he said.
“There’s a much bigger demographic of that subsection in this town compared to other towns – it’s a travelling town.”
The World Health Organisation have released a set of guidelines to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. The tips are as follows:
- Wash your hands frequently: Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.
- Maintain social distancing: Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth: Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick.
- Practice respiratory hygiene: Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.
- If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early: Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance. Follow the directions of your local health authority.