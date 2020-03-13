Doctors ready to relieve mounting pressure on hospitals

Dr Chris Gill, Dr Bill Smith and Dr Jane De Keyser will work with Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology to help screen for coronavirus.

DOCTORS at a Cannonvale clinic have assured the region they are prepared to help screen for coronavirus as pressure on hospitals mounts.

Affinity Family Medical will work with Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology, both located in the Whitsunday Business Centre, to screen those who meet criteria for COVID-19 testing.

Anyone who has travelled overseas in the past 14 days and has experienced flu symptoms including shortness of breath, a fever, cough or sore throat may be eligible for testing.

However, it is essential for patients to call the practice before going in, so they can be advised about the next steps to take before testing.

Dr Chris Gill, the owner and principal director of Affinity Family Medical, said while there were lots of people who were worried about the virus but physically well, the practice would help screen patients to free up space at the emergency room at Proserpine Hospital.

“With COVID-19 we’re going to be hit with more cases and certainly we can ease that burden on the hospital,” he said.

“We’re doing some screening here and assessments here to help.”

Dr Bill Smith who also practices at Affinity Family Medical said due to the travelling population of the town it was important that people remained vigilant.

“We get more than our fair share of people who have entered the country in the last 14 days,” he said.

“There’s a much bigger demographic of that subsection in this town compared to other towns – it’s a travelling town.”

