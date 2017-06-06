Doctors will be missed

CLOSING: The Doctors Airlie Beach clinic is shutting its doors after 16 years.

The Doctors Airlie Beach clinic has changed the face of medicine in the Whitsundays since Dr Evan Nicholls first opened its doors.

And 16 years later, Dr Nicholls will close the practice doors with a very heavy heart.

Dr Nicholls said he and his team had fallen in love with the Whitsunday community and were deeply saddened to have to turn over the next chapter of their lives.

However, the reality of Cyclone Debbie left the clinic with no choice.

The clinic has not re-opened since it was forced to close on March 27 when Cyclone Debbie struck the Whitsunday coast.

"(Prior to that) the service was going well and we were proud of the way we looked after our patients," Dr Nicholls said.

"(But) cyclones create horrific damage and sometimes services are affected and there is nothing we can do to undo it".

In the days following Cyclone Debbie, a number of the doctors found a way to help the Whitsunday community through a makeshift solar powered camper van clinic.

Dr Nicholls stressed this wasn't conventional medical practice.

"It was an initiative by the doctors working there as the direct response to Cyclone Debbie, but in broad terms it doesn't represent a safe hygienic medical environment," he said.

"We offered to look after everyone and if people had simple medical questions we could advise them accordingly, people were smart enough to know emergencies need an ambulance but they needed to work out if they needed them at the time.

"We can't claim to be heroes, we were just approached by people very grateful that we were there."

Other medical staff spent hours trying to clean up the clinic, but the end result proved beyond repair.

"Over a week or two it became clear the premises where thoroughly contaminated and 100% and about half our equipment was destroyed as well,"Dr Nicholls said.

The loss of the clinic comes as a blow to the community and will result in three less doctors in the Whitsunday region.

In 2005, the clinic was staffed with eight doctors, and some of them have since established their own clinics in the region.

Dr Nicholls said he and his team expressed their immense gratitude to their patients who trusted the clinic to look after their medical needs.

"A medical practice is many things and among (those) things it is a home (but) unfortunately we don't have a suitable home any more," he said.

Management at The Doctors Airlie Beach wish to thank all their team of staff and professionals for their dedicated work and support over the years.

Current patients who were waiting for the clinic before proceeding with any medical needs are encouraged to find a new doctor.

Medical records will also be forwarded to relevant doctors where appropriate.

If a new GP requires any important health information - they are asked to fax the request to 4948 1800.

For more information see the public notices section in this week's Whitsunday Times.