Does Airlie Beach need zebra crossings?

Jenni Mahood from Airlie Beach Transfers and Tours believes Airlie Beach should have zebra crossings.

Jenni Mahood from Airlie Beach Transfers and Tours believes Airlie Beach should have zebra crossings. PETER CARRUTHERS

THEY have them in Noosa, and in Port Douglas, and there is a bevy of them in Byron Bay, but Airlie Beach is yet to splurge on the white paint and mark out any zebra crossings on the main street.

It's an issue which has been raised for many years and when posted to online forums always sparks lively debate.

Bus driver with Airlie Beach Transfers and Tours, Jenni Mahood, drives through the town multiple times a day and said the lack of pedestrian crossings was an accident waiting to happen.

Signs are posted on designated crossings on Airlie Esplanade and Main St telling pedestrians to "give way to traffic” but many motorists also believe they have an obligation to give way.

Ms Mahood said part of confusion was caused by signs which are not clearly visible and are posted in English only.

"I have had a lot of near misses,” she said.

Asked if she thought the solution was a series of zebra crossings, Ms Mahood said "people just walk across the crossings in front of you regardless”.

"I definitely believe the (Whitsunday Regional) Council need to at least put a couple of (zebra) crossings in,” she said.

She said this could avoid confrontation between drivers and pedestrians.

"I saw a taxi edge out in front of two guys crossing the street, they were not happy and ended up spitting on the car,” she said.

For Airlie Beach local Nick Wilde, providing a formalised right of way for pedestrians was a matter of simple courtesy to travellers.

"We are a tourist town with no zebra crossings,” he said.

Mr Wilde said the current situation was a half measure which offered a designated crossing but did not go all the way to offer pedestrians right of way.

"It's a crossing but nobody stops, you take your life into your hands,” he said.

Some on social media suggested trucks and buses needed to use Waterson Way and others said the answer was to build overpasses.

Division 1 councillor Jan Clifford, said the council was "aware of the issues and are awaiting the traffic management report”.

Airlie needs crossings. I feel like it's a courtesy thing for the tourists. Nick Wilde, Airlie Beach. PETER CARRUTHERS

There should be one for the people who want to cross the road. Louise Smitt, Denmark. PETER CARRUTHERS

It's says give way to cars, in most places it's the other way around. There should be better signs. David Murton, Gold Coast. PETER CARRUTHERS