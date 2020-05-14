Menu
Crime

Dog alerts Bowen residents to ‘unwanted intruder’

Jordan Gilliland
14th May 2020 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:22 AM
A DOG has alerted Bowen residents to a potential intruder last night after a man tried to enter their home.

Police said about 11.15pm last night, residents at a home on Argyle Park Rd, Bowen, were disturbed by an unwanted intruder.

Initially the resident's dog was heard repeatedly barking, before they observed a man enter their home through a closed but unlocked laundry door.

When the man entered the home, realised the residents were awake and he had been spotted, he turned around and left.

Checks revealed nothing was stolen from the home.

Anyone who may have information about the matter is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.

